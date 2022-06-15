Earlier this month, Aaron Morris was recognized at the Association of Surgical Technologists National Conference in New Orleans as a Fellow of the Association of Surgical Technologists, FAST.
Morris is the clinical coordinator for the surgical technology program at Madisonville Community College.
MCC Vice President Jay Parrent said the college is so proud of Morris’s recognition and his leadership in his field.
“This recognition as a Fellow is a testament to his hard work and expertise,” he said. “Our students benefit immensely from his teaching and experience.”
The FAST began in 2006 as an opportunity to recognize surgical technologists who have achieved the highest professional standards.
The FAST designation is awarded to recognize individuals who have upheld the highest professional, ethical, and moral standards and traditions of the surgical technology profession and whose professional activity has been devoted to the advancement of the profession toward improving the quality of surgical patient care.
Morris is also currently serving as the President of the Kentucky Assembly of Surgical Technology for the Association of Surgical Technologists and as an Exam Review Committee Member for the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting.
The Association of Surgical Technologists was established in 1969 by members of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), the American Hospital Association (AHA) and the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN). As the oldest and most widely recognized professional organization for surgical technologists, AST’s primary purpose is to ensure that surgical technologists have the knowledge and skills to administer patient care of the highest quality.
