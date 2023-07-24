Three Hopkins County natives recently completed the Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agriculture Leaders, a five-day summer leadership conference that exposes high school juniors to college life and explores different fields of study for careers in agriculture.
Mattie Pollard, San Brown and Cole Phillips were among 87 high school students from across the commonwealth to attend the leadership conference earlier this summer at either Murray State University or the University of Kentucky.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.