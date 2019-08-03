Philip Hunt may not be a native of Earlington, but the place sure feels like home to the newly elected mayor.
Hunt, 69, moved to the city 23 years ago. In that time, he has seen his construction business grow and even spent 10 years on the city council.
"I came to Earlington because my wife fell in love with a home here. It wasn't like I really had a choice," he says with a laugh. "But it's been great for us. The people here were welcoming, and my business really grew with work here in town."
So with a mindset to give back to a town that had given so much to him, he ran for city council in an effort to help. Frustrated with limited progress in that role,
Hunt went a step further in 2018 when he decided to take a shot at the mayor's seat.
"We knocked on virtually every door in town and told people what I intended to do if elected," he said.
Those efforts paid off as Hunt unseated incumbent Arthur Johnson in November and took office in January.
Elections are never easy, but Hunt said the really hard work didn't start until he got into office.
"On Jan. 2, I hit the ground running to try to move on my plan to clean up the city," he said. "Nothing happens as fast as you would like. There's always red tape and hoops to jump through, but we are making progress and doing exactly what I said we would do."
At the top of Hunt's "to do" list was acquiring abandoned properties, which would allow the city to starting tearing down the structures and eventually selling the lots. Sounds easy enough, but in reality, the process can be tricky as lawyers are needed to properly obtain the properties from owners, who often live elsewhere and sometimes involve multiple family members.
"I've been keeping our city attorney busy, that's for sure," said Hunt. "It takes several months just to get to the point we can start working on it."
And then there's the cost.
"It would cost us $5,000 to $6,000 to tear down a home and get the property cleared up if we had to do the work ourselves," he said.
Luckily, the mayor has a ready and willing partner to help with the heavy lifting -- a crew from the Hopkins County Jail.
"They've been a godsend," said Hunt. "We are literally paying pennies on the dollar as compared to what it would have cost us. Can't say enough about my old buddy Jerry Duvall. People always say we are twins, but I'm the better-looking one if that's the case."
Duvall, a deputy with the jail who oversees a crew of four to five inmates, is also a resident of Earlington.
"With him being from here, I think he takes even more pride in helping his city out," Hunt said. "Those inmates have worked hard, and I know the people really appreciate their efforts."
Hunt said it isn't unusual for residents in homes near the work sites to feed the inmates lunch.
"One family out on Dake Street had them fried chicken," he said. "That family had to look at a partially burned and vacated home for nearly four years, so I know they were extremely happy to have some progress.
"Nobody should have to walk out of their house and see the mess that some of these properties are in just feet from their front door," Hunt said. "We have a long way to go, but it's my goal to get it done one at a time."
To date, the city has cleaned up two properties and has the paperwork to start on third, said Hunt.
"There's easily 12 more that we could do, and we will," he said.
Hunt said once the property is cleaned, it will be sold and those monies will be put back into continuing the process until all the work is complete.
The jail does all of its work through its community service program at no cost to those benefiting and very little cost to taxpayers, according to Jailer Mike Lewis.
"The only taxpayer money used when you see one of our crews out is the gas in the truck," Lewis said. "Everything else -- the equipment, the truck itself, the trailers -- that's all paid for from our commissary funds."
Lewis said he normally has four crews working throughout the county on a variety of projects aimed to benefit municipalities and other not-for-profits.
"We try to prioritize based on importance," said Lewis. "Sgt. Billy Thomas does a great job of handling this program. Unless it's an emergency, it would normally takes us a couple of weeks to get to a project."
Lewis says the benefits of the program go beyond the work being done.
"We are training these inmates on how to use equipment that can help them get a job when they get out," he said. "These are skills that can lead to a career. It also helps the inmates learn how to work as a team and to feel good about themselves."
Hunt knows that without the jail's assistance, he would be hard-pressed to find the funds to clean up his town.
"To see this finally start to happen has been exciting," he said.
Along with the cleanup efforts, Hunt said blacktopping of roads and the removal of lily pads at Earlington Lake has also been a priority in his first six months in office.
"I have hired a part-time guy to stay on top of the lily pads and keep them cut down," he said. "They had gotten so bad that it was getting difficult to use the lake."
Hunt realizes much work remains, but he said it's the least he can do for a town he's proud to call home.
