There will be a furniture giveaway, sponsored by the American Red Cross, Farmer’s Home Furniture, and NBCA, for all those who were affected and in need from the December 2021 tornadoes.
The event will take place May 23, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. and May 24 from 9a.m.-5 p.m., at the Hopkins County Fair Grounds, located at 605 E. Arch Street in Madisonville. The relief is available to all those will proper documentation and ID. This is a while supplies last event, with the goal to help as many families as possible during this time of rebuilding.
For more information, please call Ronald Smith, 832-423-4749.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.