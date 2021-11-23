Making spirits bright since 1972, The Madisonville Women’s Club will be hosting their Holiday Tour of Homes this coming Dec. 5. The event originally began as an annual fundraiser for the club and was held in the fall as the Harvest Tour, but eventually switched to every other year and to the first Sunday in December, marking it the Holiday Tour.
The Women’s Club Tour Committee starts working in the early summer to identify homeowners who may be interested in participating in this major fundraiser for the club. Although many might think that this is a competition for the best dressed house, it is not.
There is no prize and no voting, just simply recognition for participation and thankfulness to those who are willing to open their homes to visitors during the holiday season.
There are five homes that will be showcased during this year’s tour, and they may be visited in any order throughout the day. Guests must present their ticket book at each home, and it is kindly requested that all visitors wear a mask and observe social distancing when possible. It is also important to note that there is no smoking in any of the facilities, no use of restrooms in any of the homes, and no photography allowed. Tour participation is not recommended for children under 12 years old.
Tickets for the tour may be purchased in advance at several store locations around town — Mark of Distinction, The Gift Horse, Merle Norman, Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission, or from any club member. Tickets may be purchased day of the event, starting around 12:30 p.m., at the tour headquarters, The Waddill School, located at 123 Waddill Avenue. The tour will take place 1-5p.m., and tickets are $15. Refreshments will be served at the Waddill School for all guests.
“The Women’s Club is very excited to be able to bring this event back this year,” Tricia Noel Executive Director of Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission. “The last tour we had was in 2018, and with the pandemic the past two years we did not feel that it was the right decision to host the tour in 2020. We have all the confidence this year that we can host the tour safely and responsibly, and we look forward to seeing everyone out and about.”
