A CSX railroad tunnel was not structurally damaged on Saturday afternoon after the top of a UHaul truck hit it, according to a news release from the Madisonville Police Department.
Charles Adkins, 68, Independence, Missouri, was driving the truck north on North Kentucky Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday when the it struck the top of the CSX South tunnel, the release states.
A passenger, Vicky Adkins, 66, was transported to Baptist Health Madisonville for injuries.
