The Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board was scheduled to hold its monthly meeting last night at city hall, but after failing to have a quorum, the meeting was canceled and updates on ongoing projects were given to those in attendance instead.
There are currently six major city park projects underway in the city of Madisonville. The installation of pickle ball courts at the Madisonville City Park is partially completed, with a final construction date expected to be in late July or August; Elmer Kelley Stadium at the city park is currently being painted; the Grapevine Lake project will be accepting bids through next Thursday; and the city is reviewing bids for new bleachers to be installed at the football field in Dr. Festus Claybon Park.
The city is also currently working on the installation of new basketball courts at the City Park. Officials hope that the courts will be paved and goals will be in place in time for 4th Fest. The courts are being installed in the location of the former sand volleyball court.
Officials are also reviewing plans for the Aqua Rental facility that will be installed at the city park. The current list of planned inventory for the rental service includes a standing paddle board, two five-person pedal boats, a pedal drive kayak, three tandem kayaks, two sit in short kayaks, two sit in kayaks for fishing, a sit on kayak and an assortment of life jackets and anchors.
The project proposal also includes installation of kayak launch docks on both the north and south lake at the park.
Officials also discussed the Beech Bash in the Bluegrass event that was held at the Madisonville Regional Airport in April. The city said that around 62 Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft and over 150 guests were in attendance at the event, which Mayor Kevin Cotton said was “purely a tourism event” with guests staying in local hotels over the weekend.
Madisonville Public Relations Director Emily Locke said that many of those in attendance said the first year event rivaled the annual Beechcraft Beech Party in Tullahoma, TN, home of the Beechcraft Heritage Museum.
An update on the Sports Complex was scheduled to take place, but was held until the committee has quorum.
