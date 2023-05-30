Students, staff, and parents of Earlington Elementary School said a last goodbye to the building on Wednesday.
In July 2022, parents received a message from the Hopkins County School Board saying they had decided to close the school after the 2022-2023 school year.
Wendy Mitchell, the director of Elementary Education for HCS, said the day was bittersweet for her after having taught at Earlington for 16 years.
“It is a day to celebrate all of our memories we have had here together,” she said. “We could be sad, and we could focus on the fact that we are closing. We are going to smile because it happened instead of crying because it’s over.”
She said all the teachers and classified staff have placements for next year and are already working with those principals to get ready for the next school year. All the students have been assigned to their new schools and were able to participate in a field trip to visit their new schools.
“Many already have a new school shirt for their new school and have met their principal and their teacher,” said Mitchell.
Students were reassigned to either Southside Elementary, Grapevine Elementary, or West Broadway Elementary.
HCS Director of Child Nutrition Scott Moore said everybody is excited about a new adventure.
“I think change is always a big impact,” he said. “In turn, it is going to be really good for our students.”
Lori Allen, an Earlington parent, said they are excited about a new beginning and are ready to embrace change.
“I am ready for my children to be in a new facility and make new friends,” she said. “We are just excited.”
Mitchell said the school board has not decided on what to do with the building after the school year. Right now, they are focusing on moving furniture and items out that will go with the teachers to their new schools. What happens to the building will come next.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.