Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Matthew D. Chaney, 28, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Katrina K. Davis, 35, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Wilson L. Stanley, 41, of White Plains was charged Thursday with operating on a suspended/revoked license and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Jeffrey G. White, 50, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Friday:
• Todd A. Earl, 43, of Nortonville was charged Tuesday with second-degree fleeing/evading police, operating on a suspended/revoked license, careless driving and all-terrain vehicle violations.
• Bishop B. Howard, 33, of Hopkinsville was charged Tuesday as a fugitive from another state.
• Jake A. Leonard, 27, of Sturgis was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking.
• Jace C. Robinson, 21, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with two counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Christie R. Stewart, 43, of Earlington was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Henderson County.
• Brian G. Wells, 49, of Earlington was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.