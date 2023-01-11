The Madisonville Community College has selected Patricia Lovett as the new Dean of Student Affairs after an extensive national search.
Lovett was formerly the interim vice president and dean of student affairs at Brescia University.
MCC Provost Dr. Sid Hill said they are elated to have Lovett as part of the MCC family.
“Her wealth of knowledge and experience will benefit the students and the overall institution,” he said. “I have no doubt that she will assist MCC in continuing the high-quality wrap-around services that we provide to our students.”
Before working at Brescia University, she was the director of multicultural affairs at Ball State University, where she worked across multiple departments to support various student success initiatives.
Before her time at Ball State, she was the director of student life for athletics at Virginia Tech and implemented and developed programs to assist student-athletes with all facets of their college experience.
She has worked in other student affairs, admissions, and housing roles at both Murray State University and the University of Southern Indiana.
Lovett has a Bachelor of Science in dietetics and a Master of Science in human development and leadership, both from Murray State University. She is a general member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
