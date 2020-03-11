From washers and dryers to election workers, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court heard a wide range of requests for money Tuesday.
The sheriff, jailer, county clerk and other officials took turns answering questions from magistrates about their budget proposals for next fiscal year. The day ended with very few decisions.
“There were no answers,” Budget Committee Chair Hannah Myers said after more than four hours of presentations. “This is the first meeting of several. Everybody comes with their wants and needs.”
Those items were piled high on a conference table at the end of the day. The next step is for County Treasurer Tracy Browning to do some complicated math.
“I’ll start plugging in money — about retirement, payroll and revenue,” Browning said. “We’ll see what we’ve got.”
The Fiscal Court won’t know until at least its next Budget Committee meeting on Tuesday, March 31. That means it’s too soon to tell if magistrate Billy Parrish can achieve his dream of a reduced insurance premium tax.
“We haven’t gotten that far yet,” Parrish said. But he indicated a county budget for fiscal 2020-21 might be approved before any tax-cutting talk begins.
“That may be a next-year thing,” Parrish said.
Jailer Mike Lewis wants a chunk of that insurance tax money, which has been used for years to pay off the cost of the Hopkins County Jail. He asked the court Tuesday for $224,000 in capital improvements.
“Most of that is a one-time expense,” Lewis said. He explained that all three industrial dryers at the jail need to be replaced, along with all the clothes washers and two out of three ovens. They’ve been in service since the jail opened 20 years ago.
“If it was a danger, we’d have already done it,” Lewis said. But he noted there have been a few cases of clothing melting in a dryer.
“That kind of freaks me out,” Myers said after hearing his request.
Lewis also requested $75,000 to replace the jail’s fire control board. It’s so old that Lewis says he has to order replacement sensors on websites such as Amazon and eBay.
But Sheriff Matt Sanderson and Emergency Management Director Nick Bailey made the largest request in terms of new spending. They want $1.14 million for an upgraded radio system, including a new tower in the Mortons Gap area.
County Clerk Keenan Cloern requested a raise for precinct workers, from $125 each election day to about $150.
“It’s been over 10 years since the precinct workers have gotten a raise,” Cloern said. No magistrate seemed to object.
Cloern also wants $450,000 for new “Vote Center” voting machines, because parts for the current machines no longer are being produced. She said they could lead to a consolidation of precincts.
“One machine could take the place of four or five,” Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said.
