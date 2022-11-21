The International Space Station is one of the few manmade objects in space that is visible from the ground the naked eye, although the opportunity to view the ISS varies depending on location and timing. For readers in the Madisonville area, tonight might be their best chance to see the space station for some time.
Tonight the ISS is expected to be visible for approximately four minutes as it crosses the night sky, beginning at around 5:51 p.m. It is expected to appear in the north west and travel across the sky to the north before disappearing.
Unlike airplanes and other aircraft, an object in orbit does not appear to follow the curvature of the earth. While most people have seen a plane or helicopter appear over the horizon to one side and then disappear over the horizon to the other, with the ISS, that will be a bit different.
The ISS will appear as a bright light in the sky and will travel in an almost straight line. Both appearance and disappearance will occur in the sky above, rather than at the horizon. While visible it will most likely be the brightest object in the sky. Most likely it will seem to blink into existence and then vanish just as quickly.
Although the ISS crosses over the area on a regular basis, most of the time it is not visible. The station is only visible to the naked eye when it passes over at or around either dawn or dusk, that is because, to be visible, ISS must still be in the sunlight, while it has to be dark on the ground.
According to NASA, the ISS will be visible again on Nov. 25 at 5:04 p.m., Nov. 30 at 5:53 p.m. and Dec. 2 at 5:53 p.m. before its orbit takes it out of visibility. Visibility on those three days is expected to be less than two minutes, so tonight might be the best chance to see the station for some time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.