The International Space Station is one of the few manmade objects in space that is visible from the ground the naked eye, although the opportunity to view the ISS varies depending on location and timing. For readers in the Madisonville area, tonight might be their best chance to see the space station for some time.

Tonight the ISS is expected to be visible for approximately four minutes as it crosses the night sky, beginning at around 5:51 p.m. It is expected to appear in the north west and travel across the sky to the north before disappearing.

