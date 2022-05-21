The following is a list of highway construction activities Hopkins County residents should be aware of.
Sections of the Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkins County will be closed for two to two and a half months for asphalt resurfacing. The scheduled work is from mile marker 32.861 to mile marker 34.365.
A section of Main Street/KY 1083 in Nortonville will be closed to pedestrian traffic from Walnut Street to South Main Street from today to Sunday. The road closure is for the Nortonville Festival.
— Submitted
