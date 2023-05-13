A jury in Jefferson Circuit Court has awarded former Baptist Health Madisonville employee Dr. John Farmer $3.7 million in a lawsuit that alleged the company violated the terms of his employment contract and damaged his future business relationships by punishing him for an accusation of substance abuse that was not investigated or proven internally before turning him in to the state.
Farmer, a 2017 graduate of the University of Kentucky School of Medicine, matched with the BHM’s residency program in family medicine in July 2017 and began working in Madisonville.
On Nov. 4, 2019, the mother of two minor patients complained to the office manager at the BHM clinic that she had concerns that Dr. Farmer was behaving suspiciously. The claim alleged that he was jittery and picking at places on his arms and nose, leading the woman to suspect he “was on something.”
According to Farmer’s legal complaint, the patient’s concern was forwarded to BHM’s residency program director. She alerted BHM’s human resource director, who spoke with two supervising residents who were on duty at the time of the complaint. Neither had notice anything out of the ordinary. One even reported that he was “his usual self.” It was also noted that Farmer suffers from ADHD, which often causes him to appear jittery.
During the civil trial, members of the BHM policies committee testified that the company’s drug testing policies were not followed. That policy, according to the complain, requires the physician to be notified immediately, an interview be conducted to verify his condition and that the employee be drug tested immediately. Farmer was not immediately sent for a drug test or given a breathalyzer test. He also was not immediately notified of the complaint against him.
The lawsuit states that Farmer first heard about the complaint against him the following morning when he was called to the residency director’s office. He asked to go immediately to the Baptist Health lab “15 feet outside” that office to be drug tested but was told no. By then, the complaint says, BHM administration had already decided his punishment without giving him a chance to refute the claim against him.
On November 15, BHM’s Chief Medical Officer, sent a letter to the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure (KBLM) informing them of the anonymous complaint. That letter, according to the lawsuit, omitted statements from his supervisors that said he had appeared like his normal self.
The KBLM issued an interim agreed order on Nov. 22, 2019 that prevented Farmer from practicing medicine until the case was reviewed by an inquiry panel. The order also updated the National Practitioner’s Data Bank (NPDB) to say that he could not safely practice medicine due to substance abuse.
He was then ordered to complete a 96-hour inpatient program at Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences (MARR). Upon completion of the program he was presented with a contract that required he completely abstain from the use of alcohol for a period of two years, as well as submit to random drug testing during that time.
Although he was allowed to return to work and eventually completed his residency program, much later than expected, Farmer claims that the red flag now on his permanent record has damaged his options for future employment.
The lawsuit was heard by a jury in Jefferson Circuit Court, which chose to award Farmer $3.7 million. That includes $236,000 for breach of contract by not following established corporate guidelines, $170,000 in lost wages and $3.5 million for humiliation, and mental and emotional distress.
Farmer applied to the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners for permission to practice medicine in 2021. He is now in family practice in Tennessee.
Events in the lawsuit took place prior to the 2021 merger of Baptist Health and Deaconess Health.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.