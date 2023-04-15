The Patrick Rudd Project has received a $76,000 grant to create a mental wellness program for local paid and volunteer first responders, active-duty military, and veterans.
Patrick Rudd Project co-founder Kelly Forbes said first responders provide essential services to Hopkins County.
“It is time to ensure those who serve us are provided effective resources to address on-the-job stress and trauma,” she said. “In recent years, there have been changes initiated to reduce the stigma around mental health in military and veteran populations. Thankfully, the same stigma is lessening in the first responder communities.”
Share the Load does the leg work of finding culturally competent practitioners who can handle the stories shared with them and provide quick resolutions, said Forbes. The program will address barriers attached to mental health in the community.
Work on the initiative began in August 2022 through interviews with current and former first responders, veterans, and mental health professionals. The need for access to mental health professionals who have experience with first responders and military populations was a common theme.
The program will utilize licensed mental health professionals to deliver classroom training, bring awareness to mental wellness, on-the-job stressors, PTSD, and trauma, as well as how the body responds to both. The program kicks off next week with classroom sessions.
The program was made possible through grant funding from the Community Foundation of West Kentucky and Owensboro Health’s Community Health Investment Program, along with donations from the American Legion Post 6 and First United Bank and Trust.
The Patrick Rudd Project is a local non-profit organization that has been supporting Hopkins County first responders, veterans, and military service members for over nine years. The organization focuses on improving the gap between civilian and military communities and providing financial support to Hopkins County first responders in honor of SGT William Patrick Rudd.
