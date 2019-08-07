Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• David B. Ezell, 35, of Madisonville was charged Monday with trafficking in synthetic drugs, first-offense, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines and failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Brandon E. Hughes, 30, of Madisonville was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of a minor on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Tristan A. McKnight, 33, of Madisonville was charged Monday with contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following report Tuesday:
• Joseph D. Harris, 29, of Earlington was charged Monday with contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
