A small cruise riverboat ran aground on Wednesday at Lake Barkley.
The American Jazz and American Cruise Lines ship was being assisted off a sandbar at the lake, according to a statement that was provided on Thursday from American Cruise Lines.
Cruise line officials said there is no damage to the small riverboat, and they said both guests and crew aboard were informed of the temporary delay.
“American Cruise Lines is taking all appropriate steps with authorities while local service providers assist the ship,” the statement noted.
American Jazz is following a seven-night Music Cities Cruise from Memphis to Nashville and the cruise is expected to resume with a few adjustments to the normal schedule.
American Jazz is a small modern riverboat and accommodates fewer than 190 passengers.
Trigg County Emergency Management Director David Bryant said no one was in contact with his agency or any other agency in Trigg County that he is aware of to ask for assistance with the grounded ship.
The incident is the second to involve issues with a boat in the area in recent days.
On Sunday, a boat began taking on water and capsized as it was headed back to the courtesy dock at the Lake Barkley Marina.
Several assisted in rescuing people from the water in that incident, and there were no major injuries apart from bumps and bruises.
Reach Tonya S. Grace at 270-887-3240 or tgrace@kentuckynewera.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.