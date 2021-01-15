The winners of the Martin Luther King Jr. essay contest were announced this week leading up to the MLK event that is set for Saturday where the winners will be recognized.
The 2021 Madisonville Community College Dr. Martin Luther King Scholarship winners are Erica Elliott and Ri’Shay Wilkes.
The winner of the Martin Luther King Jr. High School Essay Contest is Zoe Long, a student at Hopkins County Central High School. Second place went to Drew Belcher, a student at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
“We want to congratulate the winners of our essay contest and the recipients of our MCC MLK Scholarship,” said Tim Thomas, the coordinator for the MLK events coming up this Saturday and Monday in Hopkins County. “Our goal is to continue to bring to the forefront through the King Celebration the importance of young people learning more about the ideas and principles Dr. King and others fought for and to highlight the importance of education in our society. This is just another way of supporting our youth in Hopkins County.”
The two MLK Scholarships are for $1,200, according to Thomas.
Elliott, a human services major, said she is also MCC’s Student Government Association Muhlenberg Campus Vice President.
“My primary leadership responsibilities are to help plan, implement, and coordinate the seasonal activities at the Muhlenberg Campus,” she said. “I also act as liaisons between the school staff, current student body, and those considering attending with updates and the social gatherings and events around the campus.”
Elliott said she also volunteers with the NAACP and has been appointed the position of the third vice president of marketing for the Muhlenberg chapter.
Elliott described how King inspires her.
“What inspires me about Dr. Martin Luther King is his resilience to withstand the adversities in his fight for human rights during the civil rights movement,” she said. “As a future Human Service provider, Dr. Martin Luther King inspired me to never give up no matter what challenges may occur. The fight for generational change, and equal human rights will and should continue. That is how our civil rights leader keeps me moving forward.”
Wilkes is a nursing student at MCC and works as a certified nursing assistant.
“What inspires me about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is that he stood up for what he believed in. Dr. King had strength and courage. He also believed in the change of the world,” said Wilkes. “Dr. King wanted the hate, and racism to end. His speech, ‘I Have a Dream’ still echoes through the world. As I continue to keep moving forward in my education, and as a mother, I will continue to believe, have hope and pray in a statement made in Dr. King’s speech, …’that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’ I will continue to be an example to my daughters, and instill in them to work hard and never give up on their dreams.”
In Long’s speech, she talks about how King’s speeches inspired her to take a stand in justice.
“Dr. King’s words compel me to speak and take action,” she wrote. “I have decided I do not want to be late in the fight for justice.”
In Belcher’s essay, he talks about the effects COVID-19 has had on race in America.
“Minority racial and ethnic groups are experiencing more negative outcomes with COVID-19 because of social determinants including lower wages, being underinsured and crowded living arrangements,” he wrote. “Dr. King’s same speech from 1967 aptly describes circumstances we see today — issues of social inequity and poverty disproportionately affecting Black and Brown Americans.”
These students will be recognized on Saturday during a virtual MLK event that will be streamed on Facebook and on YouTube beginning at 2 p.m. The stream can be found by searching “MLK Celebration 2021”.
The keynote speaker of the virtual event will be Terrance Sullivan, who is the executive director of the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights in Louisville.
Along with Sullivan, there will be performances from Bloodline, a group based out of Evansville, a youth dance team named Awesome Praise from the All Nations House of Praise in Hopkinsville and Rev. Marvin Hightower, the pastor of Word of Faith Christian Center in Madisonville, will be a guest soloist.
The City of Madisonville will have their 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Wreath Laying Service virtually with streaming beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18.
The keynote speaker will be Madisonville Human Resources Director Lynn Owens, who will be introduced by Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman.
The event will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page.
