A collision involving a car and a service truck left a Madisonville driver injured Tuesday night.
A police report said a car driven by Janice Simms, 51, crossed the center line on West Noel Avenue near Daniel Drive around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. It struck the truck head-on.
Simms was treated for her injuries at Baptist Health Madisonville. The truck driver from Slaughters was not injured.
Another collision occurred in south Madisonville around 7 a.m. Wednesday, injuring a Dawson Springs man. Police say Robert Parrish, 48, was driving a pickup on East McLaughlin Avenue when an SUV on Grapevine Road crossed into his path.
Parrish was taken to a hospital with what police described as minor injuries. The driver of the SUV and three passengers in the vehicles were not hurt.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.