Day one of the Highway 41 Yard Sale is in the books, but the festivities will continue today, including the first ever West Kentucky Antique & Vintage Market, located inside the West Kentucky Archery Center on Grapevine Road.
“There will be a wide variety of items available for shoppers, including vintage advertising, collectibles, fine antiques, country store items, vintage goods, glassware, and more,” said Colbi Ferguson, Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission Communications Director.
The facility will be open for bargain shoppers today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to enter.
“With price points for all budgets, we invite you to come out and shop!” said Ferguson.
“This event is being held in conjunction with the Annual Highway 41 Yard Sale,” said Tricia Noel, Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission Executive Director. “The location of this Antique and Vintage Market falls right in the middle of the 150 — mile Highway 41 Sale providing a strategic opportunity for the vendors as well as shoppers.”
With vendor spaces being located indoors, the event will happen rain or shine.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.