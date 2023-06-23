Day one of the Highway 41 Yard Sale is in the books, but the festivities will continue today, including the first ever West Kentucky Antique & Vintage Market, located inside the West Kentucky Archery Center on Grapevine Road.

“There will be a wide variety of items available for shoppers, including vintage advertising, collectibles, fine antiques, country store items, vintage goods, glassware, and more,” said Colbi Ferguson, Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission Communications Director.

