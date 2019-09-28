A zombie outbreak is returning to Hanson this Halloween season. The Zombie Forest Paintball Hayride kicks off Friday, Oct. 4, at owner Keith Curneal's property off Stagecoach Road.
"This year, we've built two brand-new wagons that are larger capacity, and they're covered, so if it rains, as long as it's not a downpour, we're still going to run," said Curneal.
During the hayride, people of all ages can try their hand at zombie hunting in the woods. For 140 rounds of paintballs, the cost is $20. An additional 100 paintballs can be prepurchase for $7 at the ticket booth. While on the ride, if you find out you're trigger happy and run out of paint, you may purchase additional rounds while on the wagon; however, that will cost you $10 instead of $7, said Curneal.
The attraction is going to be bigger and will have new features this year, he said. Some of the features include a new ambulance at a car crash scene and a new camping scene where zombies will try to hunt a camper while he sits by a fire. Curneal said they have also expanded their paintball shooting range, where participants can get some practice in before their wagon leaves the station.
To run the event, Curneal said they
need zombies.
"This year, we're trying to work with civic groups, youth groups, high school clubs or boosters. We do have an ROTC which is going to furnish zombies three nights, and Central's softball team is going to serve as zombies for four nights."
Curneal said if a group is looking to raise money, then he has a fun activity for them. Each zombie is equipped with plenty of padding along with a zombie mask that has a protective paintball mask underneath. A portion of the hayride's proceeds is donated to the groups that volunteer.
Curneal said he realizes that zombies can frighten young ones; however, he still encourages the whole family to come out because there will be a free movie each night along with concessions.
"There is no admission charge to get on the grounds. We have free movies. You should bring a lawn chair - we do have chairs, but bring a comfortable onet. We will also have a live band that is going to play from 8 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 11," he said.
Zombie Forest Paintball Hayride is at 1168 Antioch Church Road in Hanson. It is open each weekend in October and the first weekend in November, along with Halloween. The hours of operation are 6 p.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday and 6-10 p.m. on Sunday. Movies start at 7:30 p.m. Call 270-339-2882 for more information.
