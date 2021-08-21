Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
Virginia Lane, 38, of White Plains, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Mary Mitchell, 48, of Clay, was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking.
Joseph Franklin, 39, of Dawson Springs, was charged Wednesday with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic drugs and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Skylar Rogers, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree assault.
Rebecca Hughes, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with reckless driving and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
Matthew Alexander, 32, of Earlington, was charged Thursday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
Haley Cummings, 23, of Dixon, was charged Friday with violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protection Order, no registration plates and no tail lamps.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.