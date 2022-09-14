Famous comedian, Tommy Ryman, will be coming to the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts in Madisonville on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
Tommy Ryman grew up with a new-age, folk singing mother and a traditional, Lutheran insurance-agent father. This XY equation evidently equals acclaimed comedian.
Ryman has earned the title of semifinalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, where judges raved about Tommy saying, they had “never seen anything like him, one of a kind, fantastic!” His act can be described as absurdist and clever, masked behind a very likable and innocent demeanor, often thought of as disturbingly adorable.
“Tickets are still available at the box office,” Liz Schweizer, for the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts. “General admission is $25 and children are half price. Guests will be seated onstage for this first installment in this year’s Coffeehouse Series.”
For more information or to purchase tickets visit glemacenter.org or call the box office directly, 270-821-2787.
