Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report Wednesday:
• Thomas J. J. Williams, 30, of Dawson Springs was charged Monday with fugitive from another state on a Hopkins County warrant.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Derrick A. Willis, 37, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with sexual abuse, 1st-degree, victim under 12 years of age, incest — victim under 12 years of age or serious physical injury and sodomy, 1st-degree.
• Clarence W. Stone, 41, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with trafficking in synthetic drugs, 2nd or subsequent offense, criminal trespassing, 3rd-degree, and public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
• Katrina K. Davis, 35, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with trafficking in synthetic drugs, 1st offense, criminal trespassing, 3rd-degree, and public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
• Catherine A. Crabtree, 58, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with theft of identity of another without consent.
• Paula L. Lunsford, 34, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with terroristic threatening, 3rd degree on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Jason D. Thompson, 43, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a substance, driving DUI suspended license, 1st offense, and possession of synthetic drugs, 1st offense.
• David J. Arwine, 34, of Hopkinsville was charged Tuesday with failure to appear on a McCracken County Warrant, and contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Christian County warrant.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.