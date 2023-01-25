The Hopkins County Family YMCA will be hosting their free Ladies Night again this year, but this time it will be themed.
“We hosted a ladies night event last year in February and this year I decided to make it a theme night…because everyone loves a good them,” said Angela Carter, Director of Community Health for the Hopkins County Family YMCA. “Last year, we had around 75-80 ladies to join us for the evening, which is great, but we do hope to see more this year. What better way to celebrate valentines week that to love on yourself and have a little fun with your girlfriends while taking care of your physical health?”
This event is free to the community, so you do not need to be a member of the Y to attend. According to Carter, reservations are encouraged but not mandatory. Child watch will be open for children up to age 12, so bring your kiddos along to have some fun as well.
The event will take place February 16, from 4p.m.-7p.m. And it will include a sampling of group exercises, meet and greet with the YMCA’s personal trainer, a tour of the facility and healthy snacks and recipes to take home to try with your family. There will also be door prizes to be given out throughout the evening, and one for the best 80’s costume.
Often times women tend to focus on taking care of everyone around them and let their personal needs fall to the back burner. It is important for women to develop healthy lifestyle habits that will positively impact and improve their quality of life. Simply put, Carter says, “Exercise makes us feel better and when we feel better, we are better equipped to take care of ourselves and our loved ones.”
So, women of Hopkins County, mark this event down on your calendar and bring your friends along for a night of free fun and exercise, and be sure to dress in your best 80’s style garb.
