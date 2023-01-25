The Hopkins County Family YMCA will be hosting their free Ladies Night again this year, but this time it will be themed.

“We hosted a ladies night event last year in February and this year I decided to make it a theme night…because everyone loves a good them,” said Angela Carter, Director of Community Health for the Hopkins County Family YMCA. “Last year, we had around 75-80 ladies to join us for the evening, which is great, but we do hope to see more this year. What better way to celebrate valentines week that to love on yourself and have a little fun with your girlfriends while taking care of your physical health?”

