National Doctors’ Day is an annual celebration of physicians’ contributions and sacrifices to their patients and the community they serve, but most everyone can agree the need for thanks was even greater this time around.
Baptist Health Madisonville celebrated Tuesday with tokens of appreciation and a couple of meals — but hospital administrators know the appreciation can’t accurately be expressed in words or food alone — though Dr. Sarah Fisher, an OB-GYN at the hospital, said the food and gifts were very kind.
“Taking care of our patients is more than enough in terms of gratification, but a little Chick-fil-A goes a long way too,” she said.
COVID-19 first hit Hopkins County in March of 2020, and it packed a big punch when it landed as numerous COVID-19-related deaths and thousands of positive cases soon followed.
From there, you’d be hard-pressed to find a family or business that hasn’t been impacted. From the hospital perspective, an influx of COVID-19 patients and multiple restrictions in terms of the flow of visitors caused concern and some uncertain days.
Fisher said Baptist had to limit the number of visitors in the hospital during births and for loved ones dying. She said physicians and staff stepped up their personal interactions with patients to help fill that void despite the challenges.
“Trying to adjust connecting to patients with a mask on, which is a very personal thing on both sides, proves to be challenging as a physician, but I think we have been able to rise to the occasion and still provide quality care to our patients,” said Fisher.
Some positives that have come out of having limited visitors is that new mothers have been able to get more sleep and have been bonding better with their babies, she said.
Although she has not dealt with an outbreak of this magnitude, Fisher was in residency towards the end of the Ebola scare.
Family Physician Dr. Brad Bilbro said he was still building his practice when COVID-19 hit, and he had to readjust to a new way of caring for patients.
“It was definitely new and a learning experience off the bat, just adapting and changing daily,”
he said.
Only one provider was allowed in the office to meet with people who had to be seen in-person. Everyone else had to work from home via telephone or video calls.
“It is not something we were trained to do in medical school,” said Bilbro.
Aside from his practice, Bilbro also worked at the urgent care, so he had to get used to making sure he had proper personal protective equipment.
In family practice, the only time a mask would be worn was if someone was experiencing flu-like symptoms, now they all have to wear a mask or face shields, he said.
Bilbro said the hospital staff is taking the same precautions as the patients by completing wellness surveys, daily screenings and temperature checks.
“We monitor ourselves for symptoms, and I have been tested several times for COVID over the last year,” he said.
Fisher said that because of the nature of the virus, she anticipated that it would be around for a while.
“Any type of big infection like this does take time to be able to control,” she said. “The virus can behave in any number of ways, and a lot of it will depend on how we respond as a community.”
Fisher said the best way to control the virus is to make sure susceptible people are vaccinated. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding can also get the vaccine, she said.
“Any information that was out that said it was harmful has been disproved,” said Fisher. “We have research studies that are suggesting women who are pregnant or breastfeeding form antibodies and pass it along to their babies.”
Bilbro said he is a strong proponent of slowing down the virus, but not at the expense of his patient’s everyday health care. He encouraged individuals to continue going in for check-ups and the annual screenings.
“We don’t want to let those things go just because of the pandemic, there are still other things out there that are important,” said Bilbro.
