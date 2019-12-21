Submitted photos
Colleagues in the Hopkins County court system held a retirement party for Circuit Judge James Brantley on Friday, Dec. 13. A portrait of Brantley was prepared, similar to those for other retired judges which hang in Judicial Center courtrooms. Brantley retires Tuesday, Dec. 31, after 13 years as a judge and 39 total years of court-related work.
