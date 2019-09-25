By Tonya S. Grace
Kentucky New Era
A perfect level for enjoying recreational pursuits on Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake would be 359 feet above sea level, said Darrell Gustafson, a Christian County magistrate and Hopkinsville resident who has a cabin on Lake Barkley.
"I can't use the cabin because it's sitting on the ground," noted Gustafson, whose own attempts to extend the season for the lakes' recreational users have not met with much success.
Currently, the area has about a two-month season for recreation on the lakes, while some other communities can boast four or five months or even longer for water recreation.
At Little Bear Creek in Marshall County, for example, the season lasts for more than six months while Watts Bar Lake in Tennessee enjoys more than five months of water activities.
Maintained primarily for flood control purposes, Barkley and Kentucky lakes experience drawdowns starting in July, when officials begin lowering the surface elevation of the water.
Winter pool for the lakes is 354 feet above sea level, while the summer pool from May 1 until July 1 is 359 feet above sea level, after which the levels begin to be drawn down again.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for drawing down Lake Barkley, while the Tennessee Valley Authority is responsible for handling the water levels on Kentucky Lake.
Those drawdowns cause difficulties for boaters and businesses, according to Gustafson, who says concerned citizens, marina and restaurant owners and other interested parties have been seeking a solution over the last decade.
In the past, they requested the drawdown normally conducted each July 5 be postponed to accommodate the millions of people Gustafson says use the lake each season.
But nothing has been done to date, and Gustafson says there needs to be a compromise; one proposal recommends that the water be drawn down by a half-foot in mid-July and by additional half-foot increments on both Aug. 1 and Sept. 1.
On Oct. 1, proponents suggest drawing the water down to 356 feet above sea level, drawing it down to 355 feet above sea level on Nov. 1 and to 354 above sea level on Dec. 1.
The proposal would make the drawdown a little more gradual than what is currently being done, and it would help lengthen the season for recreational users of Kentucky and Barkley lakes.
"People start having trouble the middle of August," observed Gustafson, who said he is making it his goal this year to have a resolution passed in every county that joins Lake Barkley.
Trigg County has already passed its resolution.
"It's the fact that we're trying to get this done now for over 10 years, and we cannot get anyone to listen to us at the federal level," Gustafson shared of his frustrations.
He noted that the drawdowns occur at a time when there's typically a drought in the area. But Mike Looney, operations manager for the Corps of Engineers' west Kentucky area, said the issue of flooding is bigger than just Lake Barkley.
The Cumberland and Tennessee Rivers are part of a bigger scheme to protect the Mississippi River at a time of hurricane season and when flooding can occur on the lower Mississippi.
"So we're providing flood damage and reduction to the lower Mississippi," said Looney, who added that the drawdown helps hold water down during a hurricane season that begins June 1.
Looney also noted that the charge of the Corps of Engineers as assigned by the U.S. Congress addresses not only flood control, but navigation for commercial and recreational users as well as hydroelectric power, or generating electricity.
Of recreational boating, he noted that "I guess we do support that, but that's not necessarily the primary reason we're here."
Looney said officials have done trials and set up working groups and task forces to look at how they handle the water.
A trial in 2008 when water levels were held up for a longer time revealed a decrease in water quality and fisheries habitats.
And Looney said there is no hard economic data to indicate more visitors come to the area when water levels are left up.
Usage really drops off in July, August and September, although Looney said the campgrounds are really popular during the fall months, with October being especially busy.
Once school resumes, visitation at Lake Barkley drops off.
Bill Stevens, the executive director of the Cadiz-Trigg County Tourist Commission, said the season for the Barkley and Kentucky Lakes continues to be at the mercy of the corps.
The short season is affecting opportunities for bass and crappie fishing in the area, and Stevens said the area gets a double dose of the issue with the siltation of Lake Barkley, i.e., the depositing of sediment in the lake's channels, and the ongoing problem with too many Asian carp in the lakes.
So once the Corps of Engineers starts the drawdown well before Labor Day, Stevens noted, and given the heat of August and the onset of another school year, visitation will decline.
Stevens said officials have tried to get the corps to hold the drawdowns back each year even for a few weeks or a week.
But there's been little success in dealing with TVA or the corps.
"I definitely would love to see changes in the drawdown," Stevens said, adding that "I agree with our efforts that have tried in the past to request changes in the drawdown."
While he noted that 359 feet above sea level would be ideal, Gustafson said supporters would be happy with having the lakes at 357 ½ feet above sea level to accommodate boaters.
"We just want to be treated fairly," he said.
Concert promoter told to repay ticket costs
By Jacob Mulliken
The Messenger-Inquirer
Concert promoter Jason "Buzz Casey" Giardina pleaded not guilty on Monday to all charges stemming from his arrest while leaving a concert he promoted at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairground on Sept. 14.
Giardina was released from the Daviess County Detention Center on Friday by District Court Judge Lisa Jones on a $50,000 unsecured bond with conditions that he develop plans to provide restitution to those that attended the Sept. 14 "The Last Outlaw Tour 2019" at the fairgrounds in Philpot.
Those terms were upheld during Giardina's court appearance Monday in front of District Judge David Payne. Giardina is scheduled to appear before District Judge Nick Burlew on Nov. 8.
Through his events company Mr. Bad Guy Presents, Giardina was supposed to regale fans at the fairgrounds with David Allan Coe, Confederate Railroad and five other "country outlaw" acts from 2 to 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. Instead, neither Confederate Railroad, due to mechanical issues with their bus, nor Coe performed, leaving fans unhappy, musicians unpaid and the Lions Club with a "black eye," said Joan Hayden, Daviess County Lions Club Fair Board secretary.
Giardina spent roughly a week in detention due to charges stemming from his Sept. 14 arrest by Daviess County Sheriff's deputies, including no brake lights, no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance and operating on a suspended license. Initially, he was held on a $25,000 bond for being a potential flight risk.
On Sept. 16, Giardina received additional charges including three counts of theft by deception under $500 that stemmed from his continuing to sell tickets knowing that headliner David Allan Coe would not perform after being verbally warned to cease sales by DCSD Sgt. Duane Harper, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
"When he appeared before the judge, part of his release was to make arrangements to begin reimbursing those that didn't get what they paid for," said Maj. Bill Thompson, head of investigations for the Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
"From my understanding, he will be setting up a link on his company website (Mr. Bad Guy Presents) as well as the site that sold the tickets (www.eventbrite.com)."
Aside from the patrons, Giardina also owes the sheriff's department $1,600 for security services at the event. That tab has not been paid, Thompson said.
"His attorney has our invoice," he said. "In all honesty, he has 30 days to pay that."
Moving forward, the fairgrounds board has learned its lesson and will work with the sheriff's department in the future to properly vet any individual or organization that wishes to rent its space, Hayden said.
Harrodsburg plant lays off 120 because of GM strike
Kentucky Press News Service
The Hitachi Automotive plant in Harrodsburg has temporarily laid off 120 workers because of the strike against General Motors.
WLEX reports Harrodsburg Mayor Art Freeman confirmed the layoffs.
Many auto supply companies across the nation are in the same boat as demand for their products slow because of the GM strike. In Kentucky, GM operates the Corvette Assembly Plant in Bowling Green.
WLEX reports the Hitachi plant in Berea has not been affected by the strike.
