A lawsuit filed by Perry County Fiscal Court earlier this year has caught the eye of at least 50 cities across the state of Kentucky that charge the commonwealth’s optional three% restaurant tax, raising concerns about the future of the tourism funding tax.
Created by state statute, KRS 91A.400 allows some cities in Kentucky to impose a three% tourism or “restaurant tax.” In all, 50 cities have chosen to utilize that revenue generating tariff, which raises funding that can only be used for tourism generating events—such as Fourth Fest or Deck the Park—or on construction and operation of an event venue—such as the Hopkins County Sportsplex.
When enacted, cities were granted eligibility to create the restaurant tax based on their class size. In 2015 that changed when the state legislature scrapped the class system, designating every city in Kentucky except Louisville as a “home rule” city.
While state law holds that fourth and fifth class cities that were eligible to create the tax as of Jan. 1, 2014 remain eligible to do so, the Perry County community of Hazard has found itself unable to do so. That has led to the suit, which argues that its unfair for some cities to be able to charge the tax while others are not.
While the Perry County suit is seeking to make its county eligible for a county-wide restaurant tax, it has made some communities fearful that the Franklin Circuit Court could deem the law unconstitutional. If that were the case, the 50 cities that currently utilize the restaurant tax could suddenly find themselves losing out on large sums of money.
Although the lawsuit is against the state, the largest city that collects the tax, Elizabethtown, has found itself at the center of the discussion, with million of dollars in annual revenue at risk. That town is expected to be a central part of the defense of the tax when the case is finally heard in court.
Madisonville City Council members voiced their support for the city of Elizabethtown during Monday night’s meeting. The city brings in around $1.8 million in restaurant tourism tax per year.
According to Madisonville City Attorney Joe Evan, the lawsuit could drag on for four to five years.
