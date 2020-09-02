Steve Bryan was sworn in as chief of the Madisonville Police Department on Tuesday. The swearing in was held in front of city officials, MPD officers, as well as Bryan’s family and friends and a virtual audience via the Madisonville City Facebook page.
Bryan gave the vision he had for the MPD in making it the “premier law enforcement agency in western Kentucky.”
“As far as our direction from an enforcement standpoint, we are going to take a proactive policing strategy with the prime goal of removing illegal drugs in our community,” he said. “Most crimes have some sort of a drug nexus and we know that removing drugs and drug dealers from our community has a direct and profound impact on the safety of our citizens. We will build on our strong community relationships and work with our community to prevent and reduce crime.
“We will place an emphasis on our officer training and personnel development and we will work to have better cooperation and communication with neighboring law enforcement agencies both at the local state and federal level,” said Bryan. “That cooperation creates good results.”
Bryan then thanked the community for their support of law enforcement during the last few months as protests for police reform have been prominent in some of the nation’s major cities.
Bryan also thanked Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, the city council and his family.
“Steve Bryan is not only a man of passion for the MPD but also for this community,” said Cotton, adding that when he asked Bryan about becoming chief, his response was that he would need to pray about it.
“I knew at that moment, we were set for a great future,” Cotton said. “A man that will stand and pray for a decision to lead this community means a lot for this community and the men and women that he will lead.”
“I’m honored to accept this position, and I will carry out my duties as chief of police with honor and integrity,” said Bryan.
Bryan began his career in law enforcement in 1995 with the Kentucky State Police. He was a uniformed trooper for seven years and then held several investigative positions including general investigations, special investigations and drug enforcement.
Before retiring from KSP in 2017, he served on the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. He then went to work for the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office where he spent two years assigned to the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE and Narcotics Unit. Bryan joined the MPD in 2019 to oversee the Electronic Crimes Division.
Bryan is married to his wife Christy, and they have three children — Cameron, Tyler and Leah.
