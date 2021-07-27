The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Kenneth Hoge was charged Friday with failure to produce an insurance card, failure to wear seatbelts and no operator’s license.
Oscar Moreno-Gomez, of Lexington, was charged Friday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Kevin Swartz, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Jerry Hankins, 38, of Hanson, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
Kevin Milam, of Scottsville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Spencer Condra, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Kasi Hayes, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault.
Michael Beshear, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault.
Jameson Meserve, of Henderson, was charged Saturday with second-degree forgery and theft by unlawful taking.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Billy Ellis, of Louisville, was charged Thursday with non-payment of court costs.
James Adams, 35, of Earlington, was charged Thursday with second-degree robbery.
Charles Woodward, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear, second-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault.
Nicole Ryan, 41, of Palm Bay, Florida, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Floyd Humphries, 59, of Nortonville, was charged Sunday with third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.
Christopher Hayes, 27, of Dawson Springs, was charged Sunday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.