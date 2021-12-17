After almost 35 years of working the cash register in the Madisonville Salvation Army store, Pat DeMoss is officially retiring on Dec. 31.
“I’ve been thinking about this for the last month or so,” said DeMoss. “I’m really going to miss my family at work.”
Captain Lisa Good said DeMoss is a big part of the Salvation Army, and it is going to be hard losing her.
“It is definitely going to be a big change for us,” said Good. “She is always at the front desk, just greeting people. She has made a lot of friends. People just come in to say, ‘Is Mrs. Pat here today.’ ”
DeMoss said she got involved with the Salvation Army many years ago while attending their church services. She was taking care of older adults in their homes when she started working part-time for the Salvation Army.
Eventually, she quit taking care of the older adults and went to work for the Salvation Army on a more permanent basis.
“I think I got 28 hours a week or something like that,” said DeMoss. “It is a blessing to work for them. It is a great place to work.”
DeMoss said she has loved talking with her customers. She said they made her appreciate and care for people more.
“We will be talking about a loved one who has passed away, and we will be standing there crying together,” she said.
Some days can be a little hard, but working for the Salvation Army has been a blessing, she said.
In her retirement, DeMoss said she plans to spend more time with her sons and her grandchildren.
“I have two teenage grandsons, and I have a new great-grand baby, she just turned a year old, and they are going to be seeing a lot of me,” she said. “They are going to be telling me to go home.”
She also said she wants to work on her health and hopefully have the energy to walk and exercise more often.
Although the retirement won’t be until Dec. 31, the Salvation Army held a retirement party for DeMoss on Thursday.
Good said she would love for people to stop by on Dec. 31 to talk to DeMoss and tell her goodbye.
The Salvation Army is located at 805 McCoy Ave in Madisonville.
