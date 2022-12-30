To expand reliable high-speed internet access across the commonwealth, Governor Andy Beshear is encouraging all Kentuckians to provide feedback on the National Broadband Map to help improve accuracy.
The map was recently released on Nov. 18 by the Federal Communications Commission.
Beshear said access to high-speed, reliable internet service is vital infrastructure as critical to our connectivity as roads and bridges.
“We must pinpoint where access is most needed to ensure we invest these dollars wisely,” he said. “That’s why reviewing this FCC map is so important.”
The map allows users to search by street address to see where providers make high-speed internet access services available and where they do not. The map is a draft version of the National Broadband Map, and the FCC is seeking public input to verify its accuracy before the map is finalized.
The new map shows the information on fixed internet service by provider name, service technology type like fiber, copper, or satellite, and the maximum advertised speed offered at the location. Mobile wireless service is also shown by technology types like 3G, 4G, LT, or 5G.
By entering a physical address on the FCC’s map, Kentucky residents, business owners, and internet service providers can verify whether or not the access information for the address is correct or challenge what is reported.
Challenges to the map must be filed by Jan. 13, 2023, so Kentuckians are advised to check their home or business address soon for location and service accuracy.
Meghan Sandfoss, the executive director of the Kentucky Office of Broadband Development, said participating in the challenge process will improve the accuracy of the map.
“[It will also] help Kentucky to receive our fair share of funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program and help to meet our goal of universal access for the entire commonwealth,” she said.
If the information about the high-speed internet service offerings at your home or business needs to be corrected, click “Availability Challenge,” fill out the form and click submit. If there is no information listed for your home or business address, drop a pin on the map, click “Location Change,” complete the form with the correct information and click submit.
The forms will be automatically submitted to the FCC.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.