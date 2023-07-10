The city of Madisonville’s annual Hay Bale Trail is returning to Mahr Park this fall, and the application window is open for local artists looking to put their talents on display.
Applications are now available online and are due by Aug. 25. A photo or sketch of the drawing must be submitted along with the application. Applicants will be notified whether or not they were approved by Sept. 1.
Each applicant will be provided one hay bale at no cost. Additional bales are available for $40 each, but extra bales must be ordered by Aug. 7, so applicants who plan to utilize those need to get their requests in well ahead of deadline.
Once approved, applicants can decorate their hay bales between Sept. 8 and Sept. 14. Voting will be open from Sept. 15 through Sept. 29, with the winner being announced on Facebook on Oct. 6. The best overall hay bale will receive a prize.
