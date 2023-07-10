The city of Madisonville’s annual Hay Bale Trail is returning to Mahr Park this fall, and the application window is open for local artists looking to put their talents on display.

Applications are now available online and are due by Aug. 25. A photo or sketch of the drawing must be submitted along with the application. Applicants will be notified whether or not they were approved by Sept. 1.

