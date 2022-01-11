Hanson welcomes a chic, new boutique with open arms. The Rustic Rebel, which opened December 18, 2021, located at 4 Sunset Road in Hanson, focuses on female fashion in all ages and sizes.
Owner, Aly Benson, born and raised in Madisonville, says she always wanted to do something with fashion and shopping. The Rustic Rebel brings a ‘very pink’, girly/southern style charm to Sunset Road, something that Hanson has been lacking and wanting for quite some time.
“When I was little I always had the idea of wanting to do a shopping mall, now here I am owning my own store,” Benson.
A lot of the items found in store are of high quality material, and most items are custom printed in house. Benson shares that some of the top selling items are the obvious jeans and jackets, children’s bamboo sleepers, and the Legally Blonde collection, but the top seller is the Hydro Jug, which has been flying off the shelves. Ordered on a whim, Benson said she just placed another large order for the popular water bottle to be able to keep up with the demand.
In addition to the storefront location, the Rustic Rebel has a very active website, therusticrebel.com where you can order and buy items online.
“I was worried the locals wouldn’t support my new store, but they have. If you want to open a business, go for it, the locals will support you. Hanson sure has supported me.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.