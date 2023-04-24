Even as the weather warms up, there is still a lot of entertainment left to be had at the Glema Mahr Center for the arts in Madisonville, including two musical acts and a community theater musical featuring characters from one of America’s favorite quirky families.

Hopkins County Schools’ Seussical: The Musical entertained audiences on Friday and Saturday, giving local artists a chance to strut their stuff on stage at the Glema Mahr. The cast featured students from Hopkins County middle and high schools, and was directed by district choir directors Kelly Oliver and Liam Coursey.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.