Even as the weather warms up, there is still a lot of entertainment left to be had at the Glema Mahr Center for the arts in Madisonville, including two musical acts and a community theater musical featuring characters from one of America’s favorite quirky families.
Hopkins County Schools’ Seussical: The Musical entertained audiences on Friday and Saturday, giving local artists a chance to strut their stuff on stage at the Glema Mahr. The cast featured students from Hopkins County middle and high schools, and was directed by district choir directors Kelly Oliver and Liam Coursey.
Up next is the MCC Singers Spring Concert, which will be this Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 general admission. The Singers, under the direction of Dr. Bill Thomas, will be joined by the Pennyrile Dulcimer Players.
Also coming up quickly is an appearance by flutist Adam W. Sadberry, an educator and the principal flutist of the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music in Santa Cruz, California. His music can be heard on the soundtrack of Disney’s The Lion King He will take the stage on Tuesday, May 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.
CMA award winning country music star Deana Carter will perform on May 12 at the Glema Mahr Center. The show will start at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $25.
The final performance scheduled for the 2022-23 season will be a community theater presentation of The Addams Family Musical. The show features an original story that focuses on the beloved gothic family of both big and small screen. The plot centers around the events that unfold when Wednesday Addams brings her “normal” boyfriend and his parents over for a unique meet the parents moment.
Auditions for this show will be held May 20 and 21 and are open to anyone 16 and over.
The show will be performed on July 14, 15 and 16. Tickets are $16, with all students getting in half priced.
