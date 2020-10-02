When Gordmans announced the closing of all its stores due to bankruptcy earlier this year, many employees were left with the hope of unemployment benefits to help ease their financial burdens.
That hope has since turned to pure frustration.
After filing for unemployment at the beginning of September, some are still waiting for financial assistance.
Bob Moberly was the manager of Gordmans in Madisonville and has been — in a sense — the leader still in making sure he and his employees receive the unemployment they applied for.
“Almost all of us applied on Sept. 1,” he said. “When you file an initial claim, there’s a two week waiting period before you can request your payment. After my two weeks, I requested payment and my claim when suddenly under investigation. This was just for the initial payment, not for the extra $400. I would be happy just to get the initial payment.”
Moberly said this happened to many of his associates and colleagues in other Gordmans stores, and said the unemployment offices were little help.
“In my case, I called the Hopkinsville number,” Moberly said. “It goes straight into a recording and puts you in the phone queue. You don’t get a call back, and the emails go unresponded … it says to continue to request as scheduled, but the frustrating thing is that you can’t communicate with anybody to find out why your claim is under investigation. I think only one person on our staff was able to get her payment to go through.”
Along with the Hopkinsville number, Moberly said he contacted Owensboro’s office with the same recording response. He said he also contacted U.S. Rep James Comer, whose district covers Hopkinsville and Kentucky Rep. Melinda Prunty, whose district includes a portion of Hopkins County and all of Muhlenberg County.
Prunty’s office responded and forwarded the names of those missing payments onto the unemployment office, according to Moberly.
Amanda Mitchell was an assistant manager when the store closed and had similar experiences to Moberly.
“I call the unemployment office everyday,” she said. “It is all automated and they see that I’m calling from the same number, so it says you are already in the queue. I’ve gotten three automated calls since (August) 31st saying that they haven’t forgotten about me … but there is nobody physically to talk to.”
Mitchell said she lost her job on Aug. 31 at the same time her daughter was heading to Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.
“I’m managing,” she said. “My husband works, but if I was like some of the others that don’t have a spouse working, I don’t know what we would do. We’re hurting, but we are still surviving at the moment.”
Chelsea Hall was a full-time employee at Gordmans and now is a single parent raising two children — a 7-year-old and a 5-year-old — who are learning virtually.
Hall said when the store shutdown during the beginning of the COVID outbreak, she received a payment but only after she returned to work in May.
“My last day was the 27th of August,” she said. “It told me I had insufficient funds for a regular unemployment filing, and that I would be eligible for the pandemic. I received that when we were closed for two months, and when I tried to request a payment to get somewhere, it told me I was filing for the benefits when I left off in May. I went back to work in May when we reopened.”
Like the others, Hall said she tried to contact the unemployment office to get some answers about her filing and was met with an automated response.
Rhonda Smith was an assistant manager who filed for unemployment on Sept. 1.
“I went in every two weeks and did my benefit request like I’m supposed to,” she said. “It shows everything is OK, but it just says under investigation. It did this before when we closed back in the spring for COVID. I had already gone back to work before I finally received my unemployment then.”
Smith said she tried to contact the unemployment office and remains in the wait queue from a phone call that happened a week ago, according to Smith.
“It has been a mess,” she said. “I know several people that have gone through the same thing. My step-granddaughter has just now got a check from back when COVID first started. Some people have no problem, but it doesn’t seem that complicated when you’re doing it all on the site.”
Smith said she and her son both applied at the same time. He received his benefits on schedule and she did not.
“I don’t know why some are having so many problems and others are not,” she said.
Kentucky Sen. C.B. Embry Jr., whose district includes Butler, Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio counties, said he receives numerous calls weekly about missing unemployment benefits.
“I get 15 to 20 calls a week at least,” he said. “I have constituents that haven’t received their checks since March or April. I report all of them.”
Embry said he was told the unemployment office in Kentucky is overwhelmed.
“They hired a private company to help them,” he said. “There is still a tremendous backlog, they tell me. It is a mess. There are thousands that haven’t been paid yet. I know in my district alone, it is a very high number. There are 138 of us that are legislators, so I’m sure they are getting the same type calls that we are getting.
“Some of the unemployed people don’t even get their calls returned. Sometimes they don’t answer my calls either, but we do the best we can. I don’t have a say in the matter, it is a whole other agency,” he said.
Embry did add the unemployment office is using out of date technology, saying that the equipment being used dates back to 1978 models.
“It is very outdated,” he said. “They have tried, I guess, to address it, but they are just overwhelmed.”
At the beginning of September it was reported that Kentucky would keep the firm of Ernst and Young to help with unemployment claims through the rest of the year.
According to previous updates from the state, the firm has helped resolve 141,000 unemployment claims at the beginning of September, but that the state still had another 70,000 to go through including around 2,000 from March.
On Sept. 2, Labor Cabinet Deputy Secretary Amy Cubbage told news outlets many unemployment claims are under dispute and that “takes time.”
On Sept. 21, Beshear announced that Kentucky had applied for another round of higher unemployment payments for lost wages in the amount of $400 extra.
Qualified Kentuckians would receive the additional benefits for the weeks of Aug. 22, Aug. 29 and Sept. 5.
Prunty’s office and Beshear’s office did not respond for comment.
