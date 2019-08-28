Sheriff's officers try to guidedrivers through school traffic jam

Afternoon rush hour comes early in Hanson. For some drivers, it starts before 2 p.m.
That's when parents begin taking their places near Hanson Elementary School to pick up children at the end of a school day. A line of cars approaching the back of the school can block a convenience store entrance and even spill over into a nearby intersection.
"It's not like cars are running into each other," Ideal Market cashier
See Traffic/Page A3
Chris Augustine said Tuesday afternoon. "But it can cause a lot of congestion."
"In the afternoon, on average, we have about 200 cars," Hanson Assistant Principal Andrew Self said.
As school dismissed Tuesday, the line of cars extended almost to the intersection, which was tame compared to what one neighborhood resident saw from his front porch Monday.
"They were lined up this way and that way," Greg Townsend said as he pointed in both directions on U.S. 41. He said the southbound traffic stretched halfway to Veterans Drive.
"It's crazy, really," said Stefan White as his red pickup truck waited at Hanson Road and Old Hanson Road. "You can't really see once you pick your kid up. It's kind of scary."
White has heard of parents getting in line for their children as early as 1:20 p.m. The Hanson Elementary school day ends at 2:45 p.m.
Townsend voiced frustration with the Hopkins County's Sheriff's Office after he said calls to the department resulted in little, if any, help.
But Hopkins County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Bailey says he is working to resolve the long-standing issue.
"It's been a problem for a long time," Bailey said.
With that in mind, Bailey said he is teaming with Hanson School Resource Officer Jerry Knight to make things flow easier.
The grade school has sent an alert to all parents about how to avoid congestion. It includes a traffic diagram about how to line up along northbound U.S. 41 and Old Hanson Road.
The goal is to prevent blockages at the intersection of those two roads, as well as the convenience store there. The diagram shows drivers should wait along the far left curb of the store's parking lot. Once cars have occupied all of that space, drivers should wait along the northbound shoulder of Hanson Road.
That approach, according to Bailey, will clear a path for drivers heading south on U.S. 41.
"We don't want people making a turn and having nowhere to go," Bailey said.
Trouble is, that's not what drivers did Tuesday afternoon. The line on Old Hanson Road grew longer and longer, blocking the east entrance to the convenience store. Not one parent waited along the parking lot curb.
"At no time will parents block any entrance/exit to the Ideal Market," the alert says. It goes on to warn, "as time goes on, citations may be issued for any violation of applicable state law."
Bailey said he could not recall anyone being injured in the crowd of traffic. But Self noted there have been some "fender benders" in the parking lot.
"If people would stagger the times when they come, the flow would be a lot smoother," Self said.
Self estimated Hanson Elementary has more than 500 students. A large number of them ride school buses, but Self was not sure about a percentage.
Self said some children also walk to and from the grade school. They must live inside the Hanson city limits to do so.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.