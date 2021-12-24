The bulk donation intake center in Madisonville is still in need of volunteers for next week.
Officials say that at least 50 individuals are needed per day, from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30 to cover two shifts, from 8 a.m. to noon and from noon to 4 p.m. At least one trained forklift driver is needed per shift. Individuals must be 16 or older to volunteer.
Volunteers will be working to unload and sort truck loads of corporate donations that are still filtering into the area to aid those affected by the Dec. 10 tornado.
