The Hopkins County Judge-Executive confirmed Tuesday that he’s talked with a minority leader about the removal of a Confederate Memorial statue in downtown Madisonville. But he leans toward keeping it up.
“It’s a difficult issue,” Jack Whitfield Jr. said. “I think it can be used as a teaching tool.”
An online petition drive to have the statue “destroyed” climbed to more than 3,200 signatures Tuesday afternoon. U.S. Senate candidate Steven Cox started it Sunday after three evenings of demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd during an arrest in Minnesota.
Hopkins County magistrates declined to comment on the petition drive at the end of their Tuesday meeting. But Whitfield said he talked about the statue last year with Bill McReynolds, President of the African-American Coalition of Hopkins County.
“It started a thought process with me,” Whitfield said. “Some people think it’s historical. Others see it as racism, oppression or slavery.”
Asked if he had formed an opinion about it, Whitfield took a measured educational view — considering what parents could tell their children.
“This is what was going on at the time,” he said. “It’s amazing to me, the thinking of the time, that people could be considered property.”
Whitfield said the statue sits on Hopkins County property. But he’s heard “hearsay” that the county does not actually own the statue. Its pillar says it was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
The Evansville Courier & Press asked then-Judge Executive Donnie Carroll about the statue in August 2017, after a crowd pulled down a similar memorial in Durham, North Carolina.
“You can look at it one of two ways,” Carroll said at the time. “I look at it as a reminder that I don’t want to go back to that era, brother against brother.”
The varying views left Mark Hood conflicted, as he walked around the statue Tuesday afternoon. He’s a black man from California and a soldier at Fort Campbell.
“If it’s about remembering those who fought for the South, that’s one thing.” Hood said. But if the statue commemorates slavery, that’s another matter, he said.
“But then, there were folks in the North who owned slaves, too,” Hood added.
The statue facing South Main Street dates from 1909. A historic marker next to it notes the burning of the old Hopkins County Courthouse by Confederate General Hylan Lyon Saturday, December 17, 1864.
McReynolds said Monday night he’d like to see the statue “relocated.” Cox commented on his Facebook feed early Tuesday that similar statues around the U.S. “have been relocated to Civil War cemeteries.”
“We have nowhere concrete to take it,” Whitfield said. “It was damaged in the past.”
Care also would have to be taken because a time capsule is “interred” in front of the statue. It was placed there on the U.S. bicentennial in 1976, and is supposed to be recovered in July 2076.
Whitfield said Hopkins County has handled the anger over Floyd’s death last week “extremely well.” Other cities have endured ransacked stores, arson and shootings of law officers.
“It speaks to the caliber of people in this community,” Whitfield said. “I was concerned about outsiders.”
A community prayer service is planned on the old courthouse grounds tonight at 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.