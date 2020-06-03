A long pole used in rolling paint is blamed for a Tuesday collision that injured a woman in east Madisonville.
A police statement says Regina Baxter, 55, of Madisonville was stopped at a traffic light at East Center Street and Interstate 69 shortly after 10 a.m. A van driven by Anthony Bowles, 44, of Madisonville approached her car.
“As he applied his brakes to stop, the cargo in the rear of his vehicle shifted,” the statement said. “A paint roller extension pole became lodged on the gas pedal.” Bowles said he could not dislodge it before striking Baxter’s car.
Baxter was treated at the Baptist Health Madisonville emergency room. Bowles was not hurt.
