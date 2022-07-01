United Way of the Coalfield wrapped up its 2021-22 campaign year breaking the 80% mark.
United Way started the campaign year with a goal of $240,000 and reached $191,000 on June 29,
Don Howerton, executive director of UWC, said it was a little better than last year, but they saw how COVID and the economy affected their fundraising efforts.
“We have gotten a little better than last year,” he said. “We are gaining new supporters and that is what we are striving for. Gaining new business, new industries, and just donations from anybody.”
He said they have learned what the residents of Hopkins County and Muhlenberg like, so they have incorporated more raffles into their campaigns.
“It gets our name out there and people have interest in it,” said Howerton. “They get to know about United Way and our agencies through our raffles, and that is what we want to do, not just give away stuff but have people learn about us.”
Dee Padgett, UWC office manager, said during their training with United Way Worldwide, they said there has been a 50% drop in United Way income in the past 20 years, so United Way’s across the globe have had to be more creative in achieving funding.
“We are actively seeking grants and things that can help,” she said. “I think we are learning to think outside of the box just a little bit more. Be a little more creative in securing funds.”
UWC wrapped up its campaign by raffling off a grill. They sold 392 tickets and raised $1,960 from that raffle alone. They drew the winner on Thursday and Michael Hassell won the grill and accessories.
Howerton said they are preparing for next year, which starts today. If anyone wants to support UWC by donating something that can be raffled off, he said it helps them a lot.
For more information on United Way of the Coalfield, visit https://unitedwayofthecoalfield.org/ or call 270-821-3170.
