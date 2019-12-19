Huck's employee Charity Grider walks around Walmart with Lori Massey and Isebel Schanmier, 3, during Huck's Karing for Kids night Tuesday in Hanson. During the event, 49 Hopkins County children were selected to receive $150 each to fulfill their Christmas wishes.
Photos by Brandon Buchanan/The Messenger
