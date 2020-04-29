For one elderly Hopkins County resident who is stuck at home and not able to have his regular routine, with the only exception of taking care of his wife who needs around the clock care, a hot meal can go a long way.
Douglas Long, who lives near Dawson Springs, said he hasn’t been able to go into town recently, with all that is happening because of COVID-19; however, the Pennyrile Area Development District brings a hot meal to his house five times a week.
“We get those meals five days a week, that’s the only outside help we have,” he said. “It’s a good thing. I don’t know what we would do without it. Really, because I’m not a cook, those meals help us.”
In the last month, PADD has given 26,357 hot meals to those aged 60 and older across the nine counties in its region, with 3,265 meals provided to Hopkins County residents.
“These are our most vulnerable citizens, and our goal with our program is to keep people in their homes,” said PADD Executive Director Jason Vincent. “Folks are more comfortable in their homes, and in surroundings they are familiar with. Being able to provide a hot home-delivered meal or meal they can pick up at the senior center means a lot to those individuals.”
Meal deliveries offer an opportunity for PADD to connect with and check on seniors, which Vincent said is just as important as the meal.
“We knock on the door and leave the meal on the front porch, but our folks stay there until they lay an eye on the individuals to make sure that they are okay,” he said. “In many cases, these individuals may not have anybody else that’s checking in on them on a daily basis. A lot of good things come out of just having a meal delivered.”
With senior citizen centers closed down from the pandemic, Vincent said the older population couldn’t come together and socialize like they used to. As warmer months approach, PADD typically plans annual events like its Senior Games.
“We’re definitely sad about that piece of it, those type of programs are being put on hold right now, but hopefully at some point, we’ll be able to open things back up,” he said. “The governor said that the senior citizen centers would probably be one of the last things to open back up, which is understandable, as they’re the most vulnerable population, so we don’t see those opening up for a long time.”
PADD has several programs available to senior citizens. Vincent said if anyone needs any assistance, they offer, whether it’s a hot meal, providing in-home support, daily activities, transportation or helping to locate a caregiver to give their office a call. They will help people enroll in their services. The PADD office can be reached at 270-886-9484.
