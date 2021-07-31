Both Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson and Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan say they are in support of the developing electronic search warrant system being developed in Kentucky.
Both leaders said that the state has been using an e-warrant system for arrest warrants for a number of years and said that it is time that search warrants be electronic as well.
“I think it is a great idea and that’s because we have been using e-warrants in the state for a number of years now but we have not been using them for search warrants,” said Sanderson, adding that deputies in the county are used to completing online warrant requests, and he anticipates that the eventual training for the search warrant system will be something that the deputies will be able to pick up on quickly.
“It is something we have needed for a long time,” said Bryan. “That process has always been quite lengthy. It typically takes at least a couple of hours to get a search warrant. It takes a big toll on manpower and resources, so if this process will streamline that and cut time down for the officers, then it just makes sense.”
The system is being developed by LexisNexis, which is a research database company, and the project was most recently discussed by members of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Search Warrant Task Force last week.
The project stemmed from the killing of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, who was shot at her home in Louisville in March of last year during the execution of a search warrant by the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Members of LexisNexis have stated to other outlets that this project will create more oversight of the search warrant process claiming that the history of warrants, from creation to execution are things that people want to have access to.
In Hopkins County, both law enforcement leaders said access to warrant history has not been an issue.
Sanderson said that search warrant affidavits are public record and are allowed to be accessed by the public.
“We have no problems with transparency in this process because when we do a search warrant … part of the criminal justice process is a thing called discovery,” said Bryan. “We are required to give everything we have against that defendant to the commonwealth so that they can provide it to the defense. Part of that is providing the search warrant.”
Officials told outlets they anticipate the project would roll out in some counties at the beginning of next year but did not specify which counties would be the first to have access to the system.
