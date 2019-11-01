As winter nears, prepare home, car for elements

With winter weather quickly approaching, it's time to prepare for what's to come. Planning is essential. Despite shorter days and colder nights becoming the norm, many are not ready for the hazards winter brings.
Winter storms and colder temperatures can be dangerous. Staying safe and healthy happens with proper planning. Winterizing your house and car are a couple of ways to prepare. Winter weather will be appearing soon, In fact, The Old Farmers Almanac is forecasting a snowstorm later this month.
"Part of what winterizing your house will do is keep damage from happening, but also to try to help with utility bills," said President of the Hopkins County Home Builders Association Heath Duncan. "You want to make sure your thermostat stays on a comfortable temperature, so it doesn't freeze inside. If your air filter is not clean, then your HVAC system is having to work harder, and the harder it works, the more energy it's going to use."
To winterize your home, there are several steps you can take, said Duncan.
"Address your outside water spigots," he said. "They make little styrofoam covers you can put over outside spigots that have a bungee cord on them, and they affix to the spigots to keep it from freezing. Leave your thermostat above 50 degrees; most people are going to do that, but it's pretty important, especially if you're going to leave your house."
When cold air comes into your house, your HVAC system works hard to replace the cold with heat. One of the ways Duncan suggests cut down on the cold air entering your home is to place a window insulation film over your windows.
"You affix it to your window seal, and that's really just to cut down on leakage, which saves energy," he said. "It also keeps the cold air from meeting the warm air in the house from the window jams, so it doesn't rot out your jams."
An easy way to attract heat is to flip the switch on your ceiling fan so that the blades move clockwise.
"It will blow the air up, hot air tends to rise, so during the winter, you switch the fan to where it's blowing up, that way it'll draw the cold air up and push the warm air down," said Duncan. "During the summer, you want that fan blowing on you, so you reverse it counterclockwise, so it blows down."
Other things to think about while winterizing your home, according to Duncan, include:
• Close your foundation vents, which helps keep cold air out of your crawl space and prevents pipes from freezing.
• Insulate your attic door to reduce the cold air getting into your house.
• Insulate your plumbing with foam that you can wrap around them.
• Purchase a jacket for your hot water heater.
• Replace your filters.
• Contact a professional to service your HVAC system, especially if it's gas.
Winterizing your car is just as important as your house, especially if you plan on traveling during winter months.
"When we talk about winterizing your car, what we're concerned with a lot of times is that we don't want it to freeze up," said Mike Caldwell, manager at Madisonville's Grease Monkey. "Typically, when winterizing your vehicle, you want to talk about a radiator flush."
With today's coolant systems, Caldwell said your car doesn't have to be flushed every year. Instead, it's based on mileage and years.
"It's not uncommon to see five years or 100,000 miles on a radiator flush, but every manufacturer is different," he said. "Your antifreeze needs to be a 50/50 mixture with distilled water. What it does is give the best, lowest temperature that that antifreeze can go down to and the highest temperature during the summer."
Other things to consider for your car, according to Caldwell, include:
• Update your wiper blades.
• Always make sure you have a good ice scraper.
• Make sure your tires have a tread depth of at least 32nds or better.
• Have a set of good jumper cables.
• Get your battery tested.
• Pack a winter safety kit -- with gloves, hat, jacket, blanket, flares, flashlight, first-aid kit and extra antifreeze.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.