United Way of the Coalfield has a Spring Break Half Pot Raffle going on right now to raise funding to help their partner agencies.
Dee Padgett, the UWC office manager, said they are starting the raffle with $500, so the raffle winner will be guaranteed to win $250 at least.
“This is designated as seed money to enhance the raffle and encourage more participants,” she said.
The money from the raffle will benefit the 14 partner agencies the United Way has for the 2022-2023 year.
The raffle is one of several ways the united way is trying to reach its campaign goal, which started in September 2022.
Padgett said they have reached about 50% of their goal already with the help of campaigns run by First United Bank and Trust, the KCTCS employee campaign, Owensboro Health, and several others. The Hopkins County School District and Muhlenberg County School District are running campaigns now, and The City of Madisonville will start theirs soon.
Tickets for the raffle are $5 each and will be sold until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 24. The drawing will take place at noon on the same day.
Tickets can be purchased online at unitedwayofthecoalfield.org or in person at the UWC office, 1 South Main Street, Suite 202. There is a small processing fee for tickets purchased online. Only those 18 years or older may purchase tickets.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.