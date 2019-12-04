Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Troy G. Bowling, 46, of Providence was charged Monday with two counts of failure to appear in Muhlenberg County and failure to appear in Henderson County.
• Victoria D Callaway, 29, of White Plains was charged Monday theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting and criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Duwayne Moore Sr., 46, of Madisonville was charged Monday with nonpayment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County.
• Matthew C. Stephens, 44, of White Plains was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Shatajiah T. Stills, 19, of Madisonville was charged Monday with operating a vehicle under the influence and marijuana possession.
