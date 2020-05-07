A man with a varied background in education and a familiarity with Hopkins County schools has been named the new principal at Hanson Elementary
Christian Klaas, the current director of secondary instruction for the district, was hired by Hanson’s Site-Based Decision Making Council and Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby.
“I hired Mr. Klaas as a teacher and a coach at North, and I knew the moment I met him that he was a keeper,” said. Ashby. “He has certainly been a forward thinker from the beginning, whether he was serving on a site-base, or department chair, assistant principal, or directory of secondary. He was always a troubleshooter for what’s coming down the road, and I’m so very proud of him.”
Klaas said during an interview with Ashby that he wants to leave a legacy at Hanson and in the community, she said.
He takes the place of interim principal Cristy Tomes and comes to the school with mostly secondary education experience. Klaas said he is excited about the opportunity to learn from some of the best in Hopkins County regarding curriculum and class structure.
“I’m looking forward to continuing the success of Hanson Elementary — they’re a four-star school, and we’d like to see that become a five-star school,” he said. “I have a very good perspective on where students need to be coming out of elementary school. Hopefully, with my secondary experience and relationships, we can work to bridge some of those gaps in the transition from elementary to middle school.”
With no experience in elementary, Klaas said he was initially nervous about applying for the position, but after talking with his wife about the possibilities, he submitted his application.
“Being in elementary for the first time is going to be a unique experience for me, but I have two young children. I’ve seen what it’s like at their school and our schools,” he said. “Elementary is obviously different than middle and high school, but it’s just such a positive place. I’m looking forward to seeing the smiling faces on the kids every day and appreciating that outlook on life and their positivity and their willingness to learn.”
With all that’s taken place because of COVID-19 — from students finishing classes at home to teachers learning new methods to educate their pupils — Klaas said everyone is looking forward to a summer break.
“My true hope is that whenever we do start school, we get to start school in the traditional mindset. I’m very anxious to get to meet the kids, the rest of the staff, teachers and families,” he said. “If things don’t change for us right now, that’s going to look different than normal.”
Klaas said he’s been thinking a lot about the upcoming school year, and what it might look like.
“Our teachers and staff will be working next week. We’re going to sit down and try to identify some gaps, things we did well and the things we need to improve on,” he said. “So if we potentially have to start this way next year or in some kind of abbreviated way, we want to do better in many areas than we did this year.”
Klaas said he’s learned a lot in the last year about what it takes to run a school district and individual schools, but ultimately he missed being with students.
“There are no students at 320 South Seminary Street, and that’s hard somedays,” he said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to go back to school and be around kids and teachers on a daily basis.”
During the next school year, construction on the new Hanson Elementary School building is set directly behind the current structure.
“The building is a very exciting thing. There’s no doubt that things will be different,” he said. “The car rider line, for example, may or may not look the way it’s always looked, we’re just going to have to be willing to handle that the best we can for a couple of years with knowing what’s in store down the road.”
Klaas earned his bachelor’s degree in social studies and secondary education, a master’s degree in teacher leadership with an endorsement in educational technology, he also received a Rank 1 degree in school administration and supervisor of instruction, all of which came from Murray State University.
He was an assistant principal at Madisonville North Hopkins High School for two years, he previously taught and coached at North and Dawson Springs High School. His professional experience also includes serving on the Commissioner of Education’s Assessment Work Group, according to a release from the district.
