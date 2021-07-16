Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Jordan Cain, 34, of Cherry Valley, Illinois, was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.
Edward Drake, 59, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with speeding, possession of an open beverage container in a motor vehicle, criminal littering, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and no operator’s license.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Thursday:
Traci Sloan, 42, of Nortonville, was charged Monday with first-degree fleeing or evading police and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
Steven Ball, 54, of Central City, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
